THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Join us and Tigerillustrated.com subscribers this evening for LIVE, in-game updates and discussion as No. 1 Clemson (2-0, 1-0) faces Syracuse (1-1) in the Carrier Dome.

The Tigers, at least a 23-point favorite in this game in each of the last five years, are hoping to avenge their loss to the Orange the last time these two teams met in the Carrier Dome two years ago.

LIVE UPDATES & IN-GAME DISCUSSION

Game-week DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel at the Tiger Fan Shop HERE!