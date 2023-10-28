LIVE UPDATES, Analysis & Discussion: Clemson @ N.C. State
BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!
It's game day for the Clemson Tigers in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Join the Tigerillustrated.com staff and subscribers today for LIVE, in-game, updates, analysis and a TON of discussion as Clemson squares off against N.C. State in Carter-Finley Stadium.
Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting since 1999, is THE place to be for serious discussion on Clemson football.
*** Earlier this season we set a Tigerillustrated.com record with 82,000 views in a single in-game thread. Last week our in-game thread discussion produced 57,000 views. ***
LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION: CLEMSON @ NC STATE (For subscribers-only)
BIG SALE on officially-licensed Clemson apparel & gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!