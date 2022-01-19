A refreshed Bryan Bresee was speaking of a refreshed and recharged defensive line last August, and one observation now drips with cruel irony:

"We had a bunch of stuff going on last year," he said of the defensive line in 2020. "Injuries, sicknesses and all kinds of things. As long as everybody can stay healthy, we have all the depth we need. A ton of really good players in our D-line room."