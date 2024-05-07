BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In these parts, longtime strength coach Joey Batson is famous for coining the immortal phrase: "They don't put championship rings on smooth hands."

But confetti doesn't fall on tired, exhausted bodies either. And successfully navigating a long summer combined with a longer season could be the trick with the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams (for now).

Going 100 miles an hour all summer might've been the way to go in a previous era, but that mentality seems long gone now.

LONG, HOT SUMMER (For subscribers-only)

********************

BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!