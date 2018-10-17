Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-17 14:23:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Long-term thinking

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson's cover-boy defensive linemen are kind of -- gasp! -- under the radar.

Midseason All-America teams are all the rage these days, and while they don't really mean much it was eye-opening to see so few of them including Clemson's defensive linemen.

You know, the same defensive line that entered the season on the cover of Sports Illustrated and a legitimate threat to be the most dominant defensive line in college football history.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}