Clemson's cover-boy defensive linemen are kind of -- gasp! -- under the radar.

Midseason All-America teams are all the rage these days, and while they don't really mean much it was eye-opening to see so few of them including Clemson's defensive linemen.

You know, the same defensive line that entered the season on the cover of Sports Illustrated and a legitimate threat to be the most dominant defensive line in college football history.