Louisville edges No. 4 Clemson 7-6
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville scored two runs in the eighth inning to defeat No. 4 Clemson 7-6 at Jim Patterson Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Cardinals, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 25-17 overall and 10-10 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 33-9 overall and 14-6 in ACC play.
Jimmy Obertop’s infield single and error on the play scored a run for the Tigers in the first inning, then Zion Rose’s RBI groundout in the third inning tied the score.
Jack Crighton’s two-out double in the fourth inning scored the go-ahead run, then Jacob Jarrell followed with a two-run homer.
After the Cardinals scored a two-out run in the fifth inning, Jarren Purify belted a solo homer, his third of the year, in the sixth inning.
Dylan Hoy led the off the seventh inning with a homer. Three batters later, Eddie King Jr. belted a two-run homer to tie the score 5-5.
Blake Wright extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single in the top of the eighth inning, then Louisville scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning on an error after a sacrifice bunt. JT Benson doubled the Cardinals' lead later in the frame with a solo homer.
Jarrell hit his second homer of the game and fourth of the season in the ninth inning, but the Tigers fell one run short.
Parker Detmers (2-1) earned the win in relief, while Kaleb Corbett pitched the ninth inning to record his first save of the year.
Reed Garris (0-1) suffered the loss. Ethan Darden (5.2 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) got the start for the Tigers while Nick Clayton (0.1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER) also drew relief work.
The series concludes Sunday at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.
