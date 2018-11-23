THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

While Clemson bills its last non-rivalry home game as its major recruiting weekend for understandable reasons, one could argue that the guest list for Saturday’s 7 p.m. clash with South Carolina is just as significant – if not more so.

The Tigers won’t technically be holding any official visits. But there will be what amounts to a couple of glorified official visits given the timing and stature of the guests.

Clemson's staff has chosen to go down to the wire in pursuit of several select offensive line candidates for its few spots.