But let's be honest: This was absolutely one of those games that Clemson was in great position to win in the final two minutes.

2 ) The margin of defeat was eight points, and not two points or one point. So at least this won't go down among the litany of last-second defeats the Tigers suffered in Brownell's ninth season.

1 ) The seniors received a final farewell after Brownell called timeout with 6.9 seconds on the clock;

CLEMSON -- There were two positives to take from Sunday's fitting end to a lost season for Brad Brownell and Clemson's basketball team:

And this was absolutely another example of this team, which finishes 20-14, simply not possessing what it takes to close the deal.



Brownell and his basketball program were spitting nails after some controversial calls late against N.C. State in the ACC Tournament on March 13.

The tone was different today, after Gregg Marshall's Wichita State team was the better team for almost the whole game.

There was resignation in Brownell's tone, an acceptance of the fact that the 2018-19 season was a major disappointment.

Marcquise Reed is a sensational player, and his return with Shelton Mitchell a year ago produced abundant excitement. Last year they went to the Round of 16. Improving on that run was going to be difficult, but getting back to the NCAA Tournament seemed almost a given.

Clemson basketball has long since taught us that there are no givens. Mitchell's surgically repaired knee was supposed to be well enough, but it turns out he was a shell of what he used to be this season. He had no lift on his outside shot, and he no longer drove by people to break down defenses.

No one thought Gabe DeVoe's loss would be a small thing, but not many people thought it would be a monstrous development.

A collective inability to shoot will probably go down as the biggest surprise for Brownell when he looks back at this season.

As bad as those calls appeared late against N.C. State, the shooting was worse as Clemson squandered a 16-point lead in Charlotte. Missing 25 of 31 shots in the final minutes against the Wolfpack is just bad.

And so it summed up the season Sunday when the Tigers made a mere 15 field goals and shot 28.3 percent from the field while missing 12 of 14 3-pointers.

Before the game, Clemson's radio broadcast crew posited that Mitchell's absence would be addition by subtraction because Clyde Trapp is a better shooter than a wounded Mitchell.

Trapp, a sophomore who will be a key piece next season, went 1-for-8 from the field and finished with six points in 34 minutes.

Even Reed missed 15 of 20 shots from the field and all five of his shots from long range, though he did get eight points from the free-throw line to finish with a team-high 18.

Reed and Elijah Thomas, two seniors who were Clemson's best players on the floor, combined to shoot 7-of-28 from the field today.

We asked Reed what his summation of this season will be once he has some distance from it.

"We were one or two possessions away from being great," he said.

The Tigers were so close, yet so far away. There's simply no denying that upon watching them come up empty during pressurized moments.

If Clemson makes a few more 3-pointers, if it makes a few more shots at the rim, if it makes a few more free throws, maybe this season is a lot different.

But they didn't make those shots. And a team that can't finish at the rim, as the Tigers failed to do several times today, is not a very good team.

It's true that there is an element of hard luck to the story of this season. Just like several other prayers were answered for the other team in the regular season, a similar theme unfolded when Samaj Haynes-Jones drained a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left to make it 61-55.

The Tigers did everything right on that possession, playing really good defense as the shot clock wound down to a second. David Skara contested the shot.

But the shot went in, like so many others -- including that desperation heave by N.C. State in the regular season.

So Brownell has been here nine seasons, with one NCAA appearance in the last eight.

NCAA Tournament trips don't exactly grow on trees at Clemson, so it's not terribly often that second-round NIT exits represent a grave disappointment.

This year is an exception.

