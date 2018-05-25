Monte Lee is inching toward Clemson's first 50-win season in 12 years. Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com

Monte Lee was hired under the premise that to make Clemson baseball great again, Clemson baseball had to become fun again. We say that at risk of putting too fine a point on it. It's not like Jack Leggett's teams didn't have any fun. And it's not like you can't be businesslike and still be really good. Without talented players, you can be goofy-as-all-get-out and still have a bad team. With that out of the way, it's abundantly clear in Lee's third year that a freewheeling, free-spirited nature is a part of this program's DNA -- and, quite possibly, part of the road map back to Omaha. Maybe the stars aligned with an extraordinary mix of personalities and everything just came together this year. But you have to think the fundamental part of it is the head coach's willingness -- or maybe commitment? -- to letting his team not take itself too seriously while it undertakes an eminently serious task. It's not an easy balance to strike, to be sure. The other day, Lee didn't know his players had put a bubbled-up piece of bubble gum on the top of his hat as he went through an in-game TV interview amid a haze of sunflower seeds chucked by a couple of players. And then last night he had trouble keeping a straight face as a perma-grinning Jake Higginbotham lurked over his left shoulder during another in-game interview.

Monte Lee's First Three Years At Clemson YEAR RECORD POSTSEASON NATIONAL RANKING 2016 44-20 NCAA Regional No. 15 (Coaches) 2017 42-21 NCAA Regional No. 22 (Coaches) 2018 45-13 TBD No. 4 (Collegiate Baseball)

Maybe some of this is a little much, Lee conceded. But anyone who's been around this program a while would probably agree that too much is better than too little.

Amazing what can happen when you're not afraid to laugh at yourself. Is the fun in the winning, or is the winning in the fun? Dan Radakovich asked himself that general question a few years ago after another postseason flameout under Leggett. For four straight years Clemson wasn't good enough to secure a hosting spot for an NCAA Regional, and for four straight years the Tigers walked away from those locales bitterly disappointed. Radakovich gave Leggett another year to prove he was worthy of keeping his job, but he also asked him to devote more focus to player psychology and assuring that the team could be loose and free during the most pressurized moments. It's fair to say Leggett didn't seem sold on such suggestions. A year later he was out, and in came Lee talking the importance of player psychology from the first time he stepped in front of a microphone. We wrote this a few weeks ago before the series with Florida State, and we believe it holds true today: We still don't know how good this team is, and we probably won't until the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers improved to 45-13, their highest win total since 2010, with Thursday night's 7-1 win over Miami in Durham. The record, not to mention that bonanza against Notre Dame the day before, suggests this team is really good. But a weird year in the ACC, with an uncharacteristic number of down years for teams that are normally really good, sort of clouds the picture.

No. 4 Clemson was 26-7 in the friendly confines of Doug Kingsmore Stadium this season. Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com

The reliance on the long ball, and the sometimes inconsistent hitting, is a bit concerning because of the pressure it places on this team to execute and come through in high-pressure situations.

And all the zaniness and goofiness probably won't mean much if the Tigers can't emerge from their home regional. But the more you examine this team, the more you think this extraordinarily loose demeanor can carry it to extraordinary heights. To the point that maybe even Dabo will be taking some notes.

Memorial Day Week SALE on CLEMSON Gear & Apparel