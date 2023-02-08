CLEMSON -- Until Nick Saban provides an explanation for his surprising hire of Tommy Rees from Notre Dame, we can only guess about his thinking.

But here's a stab:

Alabama has gotten away from running the ball forcefully. Notre Dame was really good at running the ball forcefully, and a big part of that was a group of tight ends who could both block and catch the ball really well.

Could it be that we're in the midst of the next big schematic shift with college offenses? One that heavily incorporates the tight end position -- a position that was often ignored over the last decade amid the explosion of spread offenses?

Here at Clemson, Garrett Riley takes over as offensive coordinator with a decidedly modified version of the Air Raid that was popularized by Mike Leach.

Modified mostly because he actually places an emphasis on running the ball.

But also because tight ends are actually important.