Opponents are putting their lockdown defender on Joe Girard to take away Clemson's most dangerous and contagious perimeter threat.

Even if he's not hitting or shooting, his presence is required to create the driving lanes Chase Hunter has enjoyed, the slipped screens that recently yielded two big P.J. Hall buckets and just generally to give the Tigers multiple options that must be accounted for.

So how many matchup issues can you force the opponent to have to address?

We're about to find out.

