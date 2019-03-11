4-star Mayes To Clemson
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson’s impressive offensive line haul this class scored its highest-ranked acquisition yet.
Raleigh (N.C.) Leesville Road four-star tackle Mitchell Mayes announced his commitment to Clemson on Monday night.
ALSO READ: SPRING PRACTICE: Monday Night Update | Monday Recruiting Insider
Mayes (6-5, 315), ranked No. 149 nationally by Rivals.com, picked Clemson over Georgia, Auburn, UNC and N.C. State among others.
His pledge comes on the heels of an overnight stay this past weekend for the Tigers’ junior day.
He was also one of two uncommitted offensive line targets who attended Clemson’s elite junior day in January.
Mayes gives Clemson four offensive line pledges this cycle as offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell looks to replenish the cupboard next season following the departure of at least five scholarship linemen whose eligibility will be exhausted.
The Tigers offered last April before Mayes took in their spring game.
He has been to campus three times since, with Saturday’s latest appearance culminating in his hanging out with rising second-year tackles Jackson Carman and Jordan McFadden in order to get a feel for what it’s like to be a Clemson player.
|PLAYER
|HOMETOWN
|RIVALS STAR RATING
|
Milton (Ga.)
|
Canton (Ga.)
|
Raleigh (N.C.)
|
Lexington (KY)
Mayes becomes Clemson’s eighth commitment for the recruiting class, seven of which are rated as four-stars. Three of the Tigers' offensive line pledges are listed as four-stars as well.
“I love Clemson,” Mayes told Tigerillustrated.com on Sunday. “It’s a great school, great program, great people – some of the best people.”
All told, Mayes claimed 19 offers, which included Penn State and Tennessee.
The four-star lineman had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
Clemson's staff is expected to take five offensive linemen in its 2020 recruiting class.
Check out our Spring DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel at the Tiger Fan Shop! Click HERE to see everything in inventory.