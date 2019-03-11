Mayes (6-5, 315), ranked No. 149 nationally by Rivals.com , picked Clemson over Georgia, Auburn, UNC and N.C. State among others.

His pledge comes on the heels of an overnight stay this past weekend for the Tigers’ junior day.



He was also one of two uncommitted offensive line targets who attended Clemson’s elite junior day in January.

Mayes gives Clemson four offensive line pledges this cycle as offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell looks to replenish the cupboard next season following the departure of at least five scholarship linemen whose eligibility will be exhausted.

The Tigers offered last April before Mayes took in their spring game.

He has been to campus three times since, with Saturday’s latest appearance culminating in his hanging out with rising second-year tackles Jackson Carman and Jordan McFadden in order to get a feel for what it’s like to be a Clemson player.