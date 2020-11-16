TigerIllustrated - Meanwhile in Columbia ...

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

In the wake of Will Muschamp’s dismissal, there has been no shortage of stories about what a good guy he was, and how much various players liked him.

This observer doesn’t claim to know Muschamp, having only crossed paths with him a few times at games or camps. Nor is the intent here to kick dirt on someone who just lost his job, because that means many within a program face unemployment with far less severance pay as the holiday season approaches.

Yet in looking at this through the lens of someone who covers Clemson recruiting for a living, the Muschamp legacy is largely defined by the dynamics between his staff and Dabo Swinney’s.

Larry and I have periodically illustrated the stark contrast in the relationship Swinney and Steve Spurrier had compared to Swinney and Muschamp.