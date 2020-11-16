TigerIllustrated - Meanwhile in Columbia ...

Meanwhile in Columbia ...
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!
In the wake of Will Muschamp’s dismissal, there has been no shortage of stories about what a good guy he was, and how much various players liked him.
This observer doesn’t claim to know Muschamp, having only crossed paths with him a few times at games or camps. Nor is the intent here to kick dirt on someone who just lost his job, because that means many within a program face unemployment with far less severance pay as the holiday season approaches.
Yet in looking at this through the lens of someone who covers Clemson recruiting for a living, the Muschamp legacy is largely defined by the dynamics between his staff and Dabo Swinney’s.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Larry and I have periodically illustrated the stark contrast in the relationship Swinney and Steve Spurrier had compared to Swinney and Muschamp.
Which is to say, while Swinney and Spurrier took very public jabs at one another, the two and their wives were friends behind the scenes. The give-and-take was just part of the rivalry, and there was a respect for the other based off their personal interactions.
That respect did not exist between Swinney and Muschamp, and in our eyes, the seed was planted as soon as Muschamp took the job.
It was no secret on the recruiting trail what credibility Muschamp gave Swinney or thought about his image. And in no uncertain terms, the point was driven home that South Carolina would expose Clemson by outworking the Tigers and winning the state in recruiting.
The tone and message obviously did not sit well in the Clemson football offices, and thus a series of contentious recruitments – Xavier Thomas, Derion Kendrick, the Josh Belk transfer, Zacch Pickens, DeMonte Capehart and Jordan Burch, to name a few – played out with some gotcha moments.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news