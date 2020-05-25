1. You wanted a commitment spree.

Well, you’ve got your commitment spree.

Clemson has procured three commitments this month. When they come, they come in waves; the Tigers had three in January around the program’s elite junior day, then four in September. That accounts for 10 of the 12 on board.

We often refer to the need or value in pacing one’s self. If for no other reason, here’s why going volume in a one-month stretch might not be the best idea.