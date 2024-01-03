The Tigers aimed to build off a strong first half, but Pack and the Hurricane offense had other ideas.

Clemson came out of halftime getting to the line through PJ Hall , leading by as much as eight early.

Behind Nijel Pack's 25 points, the Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0) surged in the second half to give No. 16 Clemson (11-2, 1-1) its first loss in conference play, 95-82, Wednesday night at the Watsco Center. It marked Miami's fourth straight win over the Tigers.

Brad Brownell's vocals might've dominated the ESPN broadcast, but Miami's second-half offensive output ensured its voice was the loudest in the building.

Pack, who scored 20 points against the Tigers last season, continued his offensive success against the Tigers.

The junior guard scored 20 in the second half, going a perfect 6-6 from the field, including two outside conversions.

Pack wasn't alone for a perfect second half, as Florida State transfer Matthew Cleveland added 16 of his own, making all six of his shots.

The Tigers struggled to keep up as Miami found constant success with a sixty-point second half.

The Tigers shot 48.5% from the field, with Joseph Girard leading the way with 18 points, going 4-10 from three-point range.

Hall added 17 points of his own but struggled with ball security, leading the team with five turnovers. Hall also fouled out as he was held scoreless for the final 6:19 of the second half.

The Tiger bench struggled to maintain consistent offense when starters rested, with only eight of Clemson's 82 coming from beyond the starting five.

Despite all five Clemson starters scoring in double figures, Miami was red hot from the field (75%) in the second half, proving too much to handle.

Ian Scheiffelin recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Chase Hunter added 16 points on 6-15 shooting.

With the loss, the Tigers drop their first in ACC play, falling to 1-1 in the league.

Brownell is now 7-11 all-time against the Hurricanes.

Clemson will return to action on Saturday to host North Carolina (10-3, 2-0). The game is set for a noon tip and will air on ESPN2.

