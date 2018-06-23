Tigerillustrated.com

Middle management
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
It's clear that the pulse of this team is on the defensive side. What an immense luxury to have the type of personalities brought by Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, Austin Bryant and Dexter Lawrence. And behind them Kendall Joseph is quite the foundational presence in his own right.
I see Trayvon Mullen developing into an important figurehead type in his junior season. He's a supreme talent who seems to be about all the right things intangibly, boasting a strong work ethic and an air of humility.
The leadership dynamic on the offensive side is interesting, because that's where Kelly Bryant won over the team last year. He commanded so much respect and admiration for his ability to step out of Deshaun Watson's shadow and be comfortable in his own skin. His fun-loving demeanor also resonated. And he played pretty darned well too, better than most observers anticipated.
The vibe is different now with Trevor Lawrence in the picture. Bryant's teammates don't like him any less now, but it's impossible to ignore the presence of this freshman who promises to be a generational talent.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news