Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It's clear that the pulse of this team is on the defensive side. What an immense luxury to have the type of personalities brought by Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, Austin Bryant and Dexter Lawrence. And behind them Kendall Joseph is quite the foundational presence in his own right.

I see Trayvon Mullen developing into an important figurehead type in his junior season. He's a supreme talent who seems to be about all the right things intangibly, boasting a strong work ethic and an air of humility.