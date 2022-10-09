CLEMSON -- At one point during Saturday night's broadcast, ESPN's Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge began evaluating the big picture for the top teams in college football.

When McDonough brought up Clemson, the broadcast duo agreed that there is zero question about the Tigers' Top 5 credentials.

Who knows what happens from this point forward in a college football season that has been even more bonkers than usual.

But the fact that Clemson is firmly in that elite class halfway through the regular season is a pretty heady development here in a year that was widely framed as a crossroads season for Dabo Swinney.

We never totally bought into that crossroads idea, by the way. Because it seems a tad overheated to suggest Swinney's program will never get back to the top if it finishes, say, 10-3 for the second year in a row.