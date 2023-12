BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Tigerillustrated.com's first major Insider of the week is here! Always loaded with recruiting intel. And always a must-read for hardcore Clemson football fans.

This post-Christmas edition is no exception.

PICTURED on the front page: Five-star offensive tackle and longtime Clemson target David Sanders Jr. of Charlotte, N.C., the first prospect Matt Luke contacted upon being hired as the Tigers' new offensive line coach.

MIDWEEK INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

***************************

BIG DECEMBER DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!