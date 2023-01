Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

Following the arrival of new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, we are told Clemson coaches busily spent the weekend digging into the new offensive system and started to adjust the recruiting position boards accordingly.

In our second major insider of the week, Tigerillustrated.com has more on the aforementioned, of course Riley, recruiting strategy, updates on numerous highly-rated prospects and more.

MIDWEEK RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

January DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!