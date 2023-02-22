MIDWEEK RECRUITING INSIDER
Tigerillustrated.com's second major insider of the week is out!
Some of the highlights of our Midweek Recruiting Insider include ...
-- More on Greenville four-star offensive lineman Blake Franks.
-- Clemson's expanding recruiting board at offensive line.
-- Upcoming campus visits.
-- The latest we are hearing on Fairburn (Ga.) four-star quarterback Air Noland who is currently under evaluation by Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.
-- What we are hearing on Tampa (Fla.) four-star receiver Terrance Moore.
-- South Carolina's recruiting, specifically in-state, and particularly this cycle under Shane Beamer.
