Our second major Insider of the week is out! Always loaded with recruiting info. Always a must-read for hardcore Clemson fans.

Some of the highlights of today's Insider include ...

-- Additional intel on four-star defensive end Darien Mayo of Olney, MD.

-- More on Birmingham (Ala.) four-star D-End Jeremiah Beaman.

-- We dig into questions from subscribers on the state of Clemson's wide receiver recruiting. And as for the likelihood of three takes at the position?

-- What are the odds of a transfer portal take in the coming weeks?

-- More on Daytona Beach (Fla.) D-End L.J. McCray.

-- Where we see Clemson's scholarship count currently and the levers Dabo Swinney may have to pull in the coming months.

-- Is Clemson a playoff-caliber team this fall? Where we see the Tigers at this juncture.

MIDWEEK RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

