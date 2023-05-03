Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

Tigerillustrated.com's second major Insider of the week is out! Always loaded with recruiting intel. Always a must-read for hardcore Clemson fans.

Some of the highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- Additional intel on Clemson's upcoming official visit weekend, particularly where it relates to the Tigers acquiring verbal commitments.

-- The latest we have on Hiram (Ga.) offensive lineman Jameson Riggs.

-- What we are hearing on Copperas Cove (TX) four-star offensive lineman Michael Uini.

-- More on Clemson's recruiting in the state of Alabama.

-- We have some additional insight to share on departed Clemson wide receiver Joe Ngata.

-- Our Wednesday update on Leesburg (Va.) four-star offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal.

-- More on Clemson assistant coach Nick Eason and what he is doing on the recruiting trail.

MIDWEEK RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

SHOP NOW: Marked down Clemson gear in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!