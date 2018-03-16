THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
One of the more fascinating prospects in the southeast traveled to check out Clemson on Thursday.
Hattiesburg (Miss.) product John Rhys Plumlee spent nearly eight hours on campus before heading back toward home.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news