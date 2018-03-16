Ticker
Mississippi QB details Thursday's Clemson visit

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

One of the more fascinating prospects in the southeast traveled to check out Clemson on Thursday.

Hattiesburg (Miss.) product John Rhys Plumlee spent nearly eight hours on campus before heading back toward home.

