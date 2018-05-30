Reed led the Tigers in scoring, averaging nearly 16 points per game while Mitchell averaged over a dozen points per game and a team-leading 3.4 assists per contests.

CLEMSON -- Clemson rising seniors Shelton Mitchell and Marcquise Reed have decided to stay in school, Tigerillustrated.com has learned. Both declared for the NBA Draft last month, but did not sign with an agent.

Both have found success with the Tigers after transferring in from other programs. Mitchell, out of Mouth of Wilson (Va.), initially signed and played for Vanderbilt while Reed initially signed and played for Robert Morris.

“I’m thrilled that both Shelton and Marcquise decided to finish their careers at Clemson after both earned undergraduate degrees this spring,” said head basketball coach Brownell. “They are extremely talented players who play well together and should give us one of the better backcourts in the ACC.

"I’m counting on Shelton, Marcquise and Elijah Thomas to lead this group and build on the momentum of our Sweet 16 run last season.”

Four of the Tigers' five starters last season received four-star ratings out of high school, according to Rivals.com; Mitchell, Aamir Simms, Donte Grantham and Elijah Thomas, so it's no coincidence Clemson put forth its best season in 21 years with a Sweet 16 appearance.