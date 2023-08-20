Clemson's model program
CLEMSON -- There was a time, not long ago, when Virginia Tech and Clemson were considered polar opposites -- one a poster child for maximizing resources and overachieving, the other a poster child for squandering resources and underachieving.
Maybe "squandering resources" isn't the most precise way to describe the state of Clemson football and its view of itself late in Tommy Bowden's tenure.
Maybe the better description is a program and its athletics department trying to bounce back from a two-decade malaise, trying to rediscover its greatness by redefining what it took to create greatness.
If you were around back then and have a fairly good recall of the spirit of the times in these parts, you can probably recall a lot of different ideas people threw around as solutions to usher Clemson to the elusive next level.
Significant progress had been made under Bowden, but this was still a rollercoaster program that could beat almost anyone but lose to almost anyone.
A program that was unquestionably looking up at the work of art Frank Beamer had weaved in Blacksburg.
One aspiration that was often suggested at the time in these parts:
We need to be more like Virginia Tech.
If that sentiment didn't strike you after the 2006 joy ride was ruthlessly thrown into the ditch by the Hokies in a nightmarish evening for the Tigers in Blacksburg, it probably hit you the next fall when Tech came to Death Valley and gave Clemson another lesson in grown-man football on the way to a 41-23 victory.
You all know what happened a few years later after Dabo Swinney was elevated to head coach and changed the identity of his program in 2011.
The Tigers kicked Hokie tailfeathers and took names on a regular-season visit to Blacksburg (23-3). They did it again later in the ACC championship, throttling Beamer's team 38-10 to signal a changing of the guard in the conference.
Yes, Florida State elevated over the next three years before Clemson commenced a run of supremacy that continues to this day.
But the point is, Virginia Tech's tumble from the top began in 2011. And as ESPN's Andrea Adelson chronicled in a superb piece of reporting late last week, rock bottom was far lower and far more inexplicable than most anyone on the outside knew.
We won't get into the finer points of the article, because it's profound enough for you to read and digest on your own.
But the broad point:
Complacency, mixed with a false conviction that what produced great success before should be good enough to produce great success now, has derailed many successful organizations in and out of sports.
Add in the egos and politics and disparate interests that are natural in the hierarchy of a university and athletics department, and it's not that hard to comprehend how things can unravel.
And by the time there's collective agreement that it's unraveling, it's too late.
Starting with an ACC title in its first season in the conference in 2004, Virginia Tech won the league four times in seven years.
Overall, Beamer ushered the Hokies to six BCS games, including one national championship game appearance, and a streak of eight consecutive 10-win seasons from 2004 to 2011.
His successor, Justin Fuente, won 10 games in his first season and the Hokies gave a great Clemson team all it could handle in the 2016 conference championship game before the Tigers went on to win it all.
Fuente proceeded to compile a 33-27 record over the next five seasons amid what sources told Adelson was a "dysfunctional" relationship with the administration.
After firing Fuente they brought back a Beamer guy in Brent Pry, a move not unlike Clemson's move to get back to its roots when it brought in Tommy West to replace Ken Hatfield.
The Hokies were 3-8 last year in Pry's first season, the program's worst season in 30 years.
Who knows where things go for Virginia Tech from this point.
But we know Clemson fans have a considerable amount of institutional wisdom about what it takes to find your way out of the wilderness and get back in the business of winning big.
In perhaps the most pivotal point in college athletics history, Clemson and Dabo rose to prominence at the best possible time.
And Virginia Tech sank into the toxic muck of dysfunction and losing at the worst possible time.
A mere 15 years ago, it seemed reasonable to suggest that Clemson should model itself after Virginia Tech. And it seemed doable.
Now Virginia Tech and a whole lot of other programs are looking up at Clemson and aspiring to be more like what Swinney and his administration have created.
And it doesn't seem doable.
