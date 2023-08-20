CLEMSON -- There was a time, not long ago, when Virginia Tech and Clemson were considered polar opposites -- one a poster child for maximizing resources and overachieving, the other a poster child for squandering resources and underachieving. Maybe "squandering resources" isn't the most precise way to describe the state of Clemson football and its view of itself late in Tommy Bowden's tenure. BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com! Maybe the better description is a program and its athletics department trying to bounce back from a two-decade malaise, trying to rediscover its greatness by redefining what it took to create greatness. If you were around back then and have a fairly good recall of the spirit of the times in these parts, you can probably recall a lot of different ideas people threw around as solutions to usher Clemson to the elusive next level. Significant progress had been made under Bowden, but this was still a rollercoaster program that could beat almost anyone but lose to almost anyone. ALSO SEE: Where things stand at this point in August practices | Where things stand at this point in August practices - Part 2 | Late-week August Camp Insider A program that was unquestionably looking up at the work of art Frank Beamer had weaved in Blacksburg.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is expected to pick up his 13th consecutive season of at least 10 wins this fall. (Ken Ruinard - USA Today Sports)

One aspiration that was often suggested at the time in these parts: We need to be more like Virginia Tech. If that sentiment didn't strike you after the 2006 joy ride was ruthlessly thrown into the ditch by the Hokies in a nightmarish evening for the Tigers in Blacksburg, it probably hit you the next fall when Tech came to Death Valley and gave Clemson another lesson in grown-man football on the way to a 41-23 victory. You all know what happened a few years later after Dabo Swinney was elevated to head coach and changed the identity of his program in 2011. The Tigers kicked Hokie tailfeathers and took names on a regular-season visit to Blacksburg (23-3). They did it again later in the ACC championship, throttling Beamer's team 38-10 to signal a changing of the guard in the conference. Yes, Florida State elevated over the next three years before Clemson commenced a run of supremacy that continues to this day. But the point is, Virginia Tech's tumble from the top began in 2011. And as ESPN's Andrea Adelson chronicled in a superb piece of reporting late last week, rock bottom was far lower and far more inexplicable than most anyone on the outside knew.