BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Last week's decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal by Clemson All-American Billy Amick created a major sensation among Clemson folks.

In fact our reporting Friday afternoon has generated a whopping 31,000 views and 472 replies on our members-only forum as of 11 a.m. today.

Late this a.m. Tigerillustrated.com again spoke with multiple contacts on Amick and in this update we are now in a position to report the following ...

MONDAY BILLY AMICK UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

SHOP NOW: DEALS on Clemson apparel/gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!