BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

After a much-needed, extended weekend off, Clemson's football team returned to practice Monday morning.

Tigerillustrated.com was on campus earlier this afternoon and in our third update of the day releases additional team-related intel to subscribers.

MONDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

JUST RELEASED: The new Clemson Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 Running Shoes now in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!