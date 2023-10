BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The halfway point of the 2023 season provides an open date and time to exhale. It also affords an opportunity to take a big-picture look at progress made and progress needed with the Tigers sitting at 4-2 and out of the Top 25.

Six games with a new coordinator and a first-year starter at quarterback is probably not enough of a sample size to make ironclad judgments, but it's safe to say the offense's performance thus far has been a mixed bag.

No one expects perfection moving forward. But we believe better seems reasonable. Even vital.

MONDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL UPDATE

