BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our third update of the day, Tigerillustrated.com has new information to report on New Rochelle (N.Y.) Iona Prep offensive lineman and weekend Clemson official visitor Rowan Byrne.

Rivals.com bills Byrne four stars, 18th nationally among offensive guard prospects and the No. 1 prospect overall regardless of position in the state of New York.

MONDAY EVENING BYRNE UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

*****************

LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, is offering a special, FREE membership until the start of August Camp!

** This Offer Expires in a few days.

** Use promo code: TIVISIT

** Sign up HERE to get your FREE membership to Tigerillustrated.com!