-- Time to compare some numbers in this quarterback battle.

Dabo Swinney says his team is done with the first quarter of the season and now it's time to move to the second quarter with the start of conference play.

So it's an appropriate time to crunch some numbers compiled by Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence.

By our count, Lawrence has trotted out as the starter on 18 possessions and Bryant 17.

That number, of course, is skewed by the chest injury Bryant suffered late in the first half Saturday against Georgia Southern. Lawrence played five possessions in the second half before giving way to Chase Brice.

The most interesting thing about this battle to date is the coaches' willingness to insert Lawrence even after Bryant has performed well.