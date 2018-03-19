THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
1. Clemson broke for spring break last week and will reconvene next Monday for practice.
While its early March junior day accounts for the program’s biggest recruiting function in terms of attracting a volume of prospects during the spring, one could argue that it’s the individual visits for spring practices throughout March and April that tend to be more significant.
The Tigers can then give individual attention on those visits, cater more specifically to a recruit and just generally provide a more comprehensive, personable, intimate and realistic experience.
We’ve already chronicled a bunch of higher-profile prospects who have come through this month.
The faucet figures to shut off this week, although we wouldn’t rule out a straggler visiting here or there because the prospect’s spring break coincides, too. But the Tigers have tried directing most visits for practice dates.
Clemson's staff is then expected to play host to a number of pertinent targets the final week of March and two weeks of April leading into the April 14 spring game.
The bet is that the Tigers won’t be sitting at four commitments for too much longer.
Although while perception seems to hold that Clemson is going at a snail’s pace in filling up this class, only 15 other power conference teams have more commitments.
The Tigers have just as many as Alabama and are doubling up Ohio State.
There’s a reason the elite programs take it slow.
They have more leverage than their peers to eventually get the ones they want.
So why not bide your time making sure you know which ones you want and see what traction you can gain?
2. That said, odds are Clemson won’t have to wait until December to land its first offensive lineman as it did last cycle.
With four offensive line takes anticipated in this class, the Tigers logically would prefer to have at least two secured before the end of the summer, if not more.
