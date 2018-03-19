THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. Clemson broke for spring break last week and will reconvene next Monday for practice.

While its early March junior day accounts for the program’s biggest recruiting function in terms of attracting a volume of prospects during the spring, one could argue that it’s the individual visits for spring practices throughout March and April that tend to be more significant.

The Tigers can then give individual attention on those visits, cater more specifically to a recruit and just generally provide a more comprehensive, personable, intimate and realistic experience.

We’ve already chronicled a bunch of higher-profile prospects who have come through this month.

The faucet figures to shut off this week, although we wouldn’t rule out a straggler visiting here or there because the prospect’s spring break coincides, too. But the Tigers have tried directing most visits for practice dates.

Clemson's staff is then expected to play host to a number of pertinent targets the final week of March and two weeks of April leading into the April 14 spring game.

The bet is that the Tigers won’t be sitting at four commitments for too much longer.