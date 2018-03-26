Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. As Clemson’s coaches and players reconvene today, there figures to be rhetorical questions about what happened during spring break.

After a relatively long, cold day in Atlanta for Sunday’s The Opening regional, pardon us if we just cut to the chase:

In Friday’s nuggets, we opined that this past weekend represented the kickoff to recruiting camp season in the regional neighborhood. The three major shoe companies each sponsor a prominent camp with locations in Atlanta and Charlotte, with Sunday’s event the first to roll through the area. The adidas Rivals Camp Series will pitch its tents for back-to-back weekends in late April.

There were more than 20 prospects on hand who have cited Clemson offers to date, and at least a half-dozen more likely will in the coming years.

The star of the show, though, was Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive end Nolan Smith.

Smith (6-3, 234), ranked No. 25 nationally by Rivals.com, came as close to testing off the charts as the cliché allows. In the five drills the event uses to calculate its SPARQ rating to measure athleticism, Smith scored in the top 98th percentile in all five.