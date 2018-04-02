THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. You’ll probably want to keep those Easter baskets out a few weeks longer.

Clemson played host to a substantial number of significant targets this past week, and the guest list is expected to be rather star-studded again this week.

We’re not so sure the caliber of prospects attracted these two weeks won’t render the visitor rundown for the April 14 spring game a bit anticlimactic.

That will be an important date as well, no doubt. But it’s hard to trump the value of the personalized and lengthy attention recruits get when they spend a day on campus during spring ball.

While Clemson secured a pair of commitments earlier this month, it feels like only a matter of time before the Tigers go on a relative surge and begin filling some of the spots for what projects to be a large recruiting class.