1. The spring game is about here, representing the next benchmark date on the recruiting calendar.

We’ve come to associate the spring game with the climax of spring recruiting, although that’s not necessarily been the case as Clemson’s profile has risen and strategy evolved.

The Tigers didn’t gain any commitments around the spring game in the 2017, 2016 or 2014 classes. But last year, they added five-star defensive end Xavier Thomas along with tight end Braden Galloway, while the 2015 class featured five from the spring game vicinity – including starting quarterback Kelly Bryant as well as reserves Chad Smith and Gage Cervenka.

Before we get to the spring game visitors, a couple of updates on some relevant targets.

Clemson played host to a handful of substantive prospects last week.

None were more significant, in this observer’s estimation, than Gibsonia (Penn.) Pine-Richland offensive tackle Andrew Kristofic.