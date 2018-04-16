Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. Folks were hoping there might finally be a splash for Clemson’s big recruiting class.

The Tigers opened pool season with a cannonball.

Going into the spring game weekend, Clemson sat at No. 29 overall in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings with four commitments.

As multiple contacts expressed to us rather playfully, yes, we were quite busy over the weekend.

The Tigers doubled their volume of commitments, adding another four in a 24-hour span.

We’ve entertained periodic questions about the lack of apparent movement considering Clemson has so many spots to fill and so much clout to do it with.

In one fell swoop, there are now only six power conference teams with more pledges than the Tigers.

They were never behind. But they were being patient and selective.