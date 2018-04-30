THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. There are times when folks seem to view recruiting as a race to accumulate commitments.

In racing parlance, Clemson is back on the lead lap and suddenly at the front of the pack.

With seven pledges in a two-week span, the Tigers have swung back around the typical lapped traffic and vaulted from No. 29 to No. 6 in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings.

There will be continued fluctuation in their standing all the way till National Signing Day, of course. But here’s suspecting they have made their move toward the top 10 and are going to stay in that vicinity the rest of the race.

We have fielded questions about whether Clemson should have more momentum in the early stages of this cycle, and that’s reasonable when assessing specific positions. There’s also the idea that teams are taking more commitments sooner in adjustment to the early signing period.

Yet when you crunch the numbers, the results appear to indicate the Tigers are simply right on pace with where they’ve tended to be.