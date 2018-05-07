THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. Part of the importance of the spring evaluation period is it represents a time for reassessment.

In this case specifically, Clemson's staff has to date been fairly selective in its pursuits. Put another way, the Tigers have had a pretty small pool of targets they had identified as guys they wanted. So you allow some time for gauging what amount of traction you can gain with them before the time arrives to consider expanding the option pool.

One of the courtships coming to a head is that of Greenwood (S.C.) Emerald tight end Luke Deal.