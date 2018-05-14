THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. You know what they say about judging a book by its cover.

More than ever, you can’t judge a recruit by his offers.

Some subscribers have expressed sentiment recently that this cycle has a different feel to it, in that Clemson seems to be involved with more lesser-ranked prospects than in recent years.

Yes, and no. At least that’s this observer’s take.

Technically, the Tigers are going for more prospects outside the Rivals250. Because they’re going for more prospects, period, with this class expected to reach so-called full capacity following two relatively smaller and more selective hauls.