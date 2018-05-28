THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. Commitments tend to come in spurts. And it feels about that time for Clemson to go on a run.

The Tigers own a dozen commitments, third-most in the country. They nabbed their latest two weeks ago and seven in April. So it’s not as if they’ve been stagnant.

Yet as the spring evaluation period comes to a close, here’s expecting the summer collection period to commence.

Important recruits will begin visiting Clemson again starting next weekend, followed by the Dabo Swinney Camp attracting plenty of pertinent targets for its sessions June 5-7 and 12-14.

So this is moving month, as the NCAA has blocked off the majority of July as a recruiting dead period this year. Plenty of dominoes figure to fall this month as schools make their push for clarity and prospects strive to make their decisions before the start of their senior seasons.