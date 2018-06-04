THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. The final day of the Dabo Swinney Camp had arrived last year, and if you’ve ever been a part of Clemson’s longtime signature summer event, you’re familiar with the feel.

Hundreds of kids have come through the previous two weeks, and it’s a grind from one session to the next for the coaches who oversee it. By the end, everyone’s worn out, and typically all the big names they wanted to see have already come through if they’re going to.

One prospect had the Tigers’ attention beforehand last year. We can still recall hearing defensive backs coach and area recruiter Mickey Conn thanking the parents of Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer cornerback Andrew Booth for bringing him up that morning.