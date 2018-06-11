Tigerillustrated.com

Monday Insider
1. Expect the unexpected, huh?
We framed these two weeks of the Dabo Swinney Camp as inevitably eventful for Clemson recruiting as far as setting its course for several scholarships this cycle.
The first week, one day after another delivered the twists and turns.
Let’s start by putting a bow on the commitment the Tigers landed to get it all going.
We broke the news Tuesday when Hartsville (S.C.) 2020 defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart disclosed his pledge to Swinney shortly before camp commenced.
As we’ve mentioned, Clemson's staff began its relatively quiet push with Capehart tracing back to his extended participation in last summer’s camp.
We can tell you Capehart was ready to commit as early as his visit for The Citadel game in November.
But the Tigers wanted to make sure that when this one was done, it was done. And Capehart’s most recent visit for the April spring game marked the latest affirmation for him.
The offers finally came rolling in this spring, with Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, N.C. State and UNC joining Clemson and South Carolina.
Yet Capehart is the type of personality for whom the attention and daily recruiting communications holds zero appeal. Which is part of why he has simmered under the national radar for so long. Capehart isn’t out there on social media, making him difficult to reach for many media and coaches alike.
South Carolina posed the greatest theoretical threat because of proximity.
But Capehart was already ready to put his recruitment to bed, and odds are we won’t see him on the camp circuit again.
Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates carried the greatest influence. But we have had multiple people close to Capehart praise the legwork done by area recruiter Robbie Caldwell and his connections in this case as well.
Clemson then grabbed its second commitment within the week with Sunday night’s pledge from Calhoun (Ga.) three-star tight end Davis Allen.
Not much left to cover with Allen (6-5, 230) that hasn’t already been said.
The Tigers were absolutely prepared to take in-state prospect Luke Deal, so this need not be interpreted as sour grapes. But we do know there were folks who preferred Allen because they felt he runs better, and that there was no huge difference in their talent tier.
2. With the program holding zero commitments at the position again entering June, offensive line understandably remains under the most intense scrutiny.
