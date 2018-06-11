Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. Expect the unexpected, huh?

We framed these two weeks of the Dabo Swinney Camp as inevitably eventful for Clemson recruiting as far as setting its course for several scholarships this cycle.

The first week, one day after another delivered the twists and turns.

Let’s start by putting a bow on the commitment the Tigers landed to get it all going.

We broke the news Tuesday when Hartsville (S.C.) 2020 defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart disclosed his pledge to Swinney shortly before camp commenced.

As we’ve mentioned, Clemson's staff began its relatively quiet push with Capehart tracing back to his extended participation in last summer’s camp.

We can tell you Capehart was ready to commit as early as his visit for The Citadel game in November.

But the Tigers wanted to make sure that when this one was done, it was done. And Capehart’s most recent visit for the April spring game marked the latest affirmation for him.