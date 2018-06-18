Monday Insider
1. We projected the two weeks involving the Dabo Swinney Camp to be a flurry of recruiting activity, and it delivered.
Clemson's staff dispensed eight offers to campers. By our unofficial count, the Tigers played host to more than 60 recruits who hold power conference offers. They also added three more commitments and made moves with a few more likely to join the fold.
Tigerillustrated.com spoke with Dabo Swinney last week for a story on official visits that will publish in the coming weeks, and it was evident he was both aware of and amused by some message board sentiment that Clemson has been behind this cycle in recruiting.
The Tigers reside at No. 4 in the Rivals.com team rankings and probably have double-digit acquisitions remaining.
At 15 commitments, only one power conference program has more (Texas A&M, 17).
And we can tell you there’s strong confidence Clemson has another handful of commitments due in before the end of the summer.
