1. So far along, and yet so far to go.

Clemson's coaching staff added another three commitments last week, running its total to 18 for the 2019 recruiting class. We’ve repeated that the Tigers have remained among the nation’s leaders in commitments for awhile amid perception of inactivity, and this latest stretch puts them back in a tie for most in the country along with Alabama and Minnesota.

Technically the Tigers can only charge 25 new tenders to the 2019 class. But that doesn’t mean they will cap at 25 commitments. There are circumstances by which you can count a midyear enrollee back with the previous class, or a grayshirt could be pushed to the 2020 haul.

We can tell you Clemson will have more than 25 additions this cycle, per our sources.

In other words, the staff expects to have the flexibility to sign what they need.

There isn’t a firm number being worked with yet.