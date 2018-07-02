THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. We projected it to be a busy and revealing month as far as building Clemson’s recruiting class, and June lived up to that billing.

The Tigers nabbed six commitments – one-third of its total haul to date, and it positioned them in a tie for the third-most pledges among power conference schools heading into July behind only Ole Miss (22) and Purdue (19).

The last two cycles featured Clemson carrying a higher percentage of open spots into the fall because with such small classes anticipated, the staff could be more selective and sell exclusivity in its pursuits.