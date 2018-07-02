Monday Insider
1. We projected it to be a busy and revealing month as far as building Clemson’s recruiting class, and June lived up to that billing.
The Tigers nabbed six commitments – one-third of its total haul to date, and it positioned them in a tie for the third-most pledges among power conference schools heading into July behind only Ole Miss (22) and Purdue (19).
The last two cycles featured Clemson carrying a higher percentage of open spots into the fall because with such small classes anticipated, the staff could be more selective and sell exclusivity in its pursuits.
With this shaping up to be the program’s largest haul since at least 2011, the Tigers anticipated getting back to their standard mode of operation, filling somewhere between two-thirds and three-fourths of the class before their season opener.
Moreover, doing so would enable them to feel they have a firm foundation and have the leeway to stick with it in chasing a few select targets who want to take their recruitment the distance.
