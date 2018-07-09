Monday Insider
1. There’s the saying that competition brings out the best in folks.
Under the new NCAA recruiting calendar, there’s going to be real competition to bring the best onto campus in less than three weeks.
As we’ve referenced, a dead period was instituted this year – starting June 25 and lasting through July 24 – that basically translates to no recruit visits where prospects can have interaction with staffers.
That truncated the summer recruiting docket, squeezing more events and visits into the June range.
But there will be a one-week window in late July where visits are allowed before the dead period recommences in August so coaches and prospects can focus on their teams and preseason prep.
So that means a lot of recruiting functions have been set up for that July 27-29 weekend. And the colleges will be jockeying with their competitors to attract their top targets, with plenty of that wrestling going down to the last minute.
More of the events stand to be held that Saturday.
Clemson holds its All-In Cookout on a Friday evening, positioning this year’s July 27 function the night before the majority.
Travel logistics still figure to force many prospects to simply choose one event anyhow, and it’s really a case-by-case situation on whether a prospect can get there on a weekday, even if it’s late Friday.
But it will be interesting to see whether the Tigers benefit by holding their function a day earlier.
2. There are probably a half-dozen prospects, more or less, whom we’d identify as the battleground targets for that weekend.
In our eye, arguably the most fascinating travel decision will be that of Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee four-star defensive lineman Travon Walker.
