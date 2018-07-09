THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. There’s the saying that competition brings out the best in folks.

Under the new NCAA recruiting calendar, there’s going to be real competition to bring the best onto campus in less than three weeks.

As we’ve referenced, a dead period was instituted this year – starting June 25 and lasting through July 24 – that basically translates to no recruit visits where prospects can have interaction with staffers.

That truncated the summer recruiting docket, squeezing more events and visits into the June range.

But there will be a one-week window in late July where visits are allowed before the dead period recommences in August so coaches and prospects can focus on their teams and preseason prep.

So that means a lot of recruiting functions have been set up for that July 27-29 weekend. And the colleges will be jockeying with their competitors to attract their top targets, with plenty of that wrestling going down to the last minute.