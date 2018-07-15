Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. There’s a long way to go with this Clemson recruiting class, as we anticipate double-digit commitments still to come.

But it’s never too early to take a peek at the next prospective haul, especially as it can lend context for why the Tigers made certain decisions in the present cycle.

As you know, we have already reported that Clemson's staff foresees this signing class reaching at least 28 members, and we believe that a conservative estimate. Based on the numbers being pursued at each position, our suspicion has the final tally perhaps hitting 30.

The Tigers are set to lose 20 scholarship players whose eligibility expires after this season. By our math, they also report to camp with 81 players on scholarship – which would likely mean four walk-ons earning scholarships so Clemson has a full 85 and can therefore qualify to take midyear enrollees in January.

So if those four are one-year only, that runs Clemson’s vacancy total to 24.

Early departures for the NFL Draft – there are certainly a handful of probable candidates – and typical offseason attrition promise to create the space to afford the Tigers this long-anticipated large haul.

In addition, these late extras stand to impact Clemson’s initial projections for it is 2020 pursuits.