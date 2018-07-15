Tigerillustrated.com

Monday Insider
1. There’s a long way to go with this Clemson recruiting class, as we anticipate double-digit commitments still to come.
But it’s never too early to take a peek at the next prospective haul, especially as it can lend context for why the Tigers made certain decisions in the present cycle.
As you know, we have already reported that Clemson's staff foresees this signing class reaching at least 28 members, and we believe that a conservative estimate. Based on the numbers being pursued at each position, our suspicion has the final tally perhaps hitting 30.
The Tigers are set to lose 20 scholarship players whose eligibility expires after this season. By our math, they also report to camp with 81 players on scholarship – which would likely mean four walk-ons earning scholarships so Clemson has a full 85 and can therefore qualify to take midyear enrollees in January.
So if those four are one-year only, that runs Clemson’s vacancy total to 24.
Early departures for the NFL Draft – there are certainly a handful of probable candidates – and typical offseason attrition promise to create the space to afford the Tigers this long-anticipated large haul.
In addition, these late extras stand to impact Clemson’s initial projections for it is 2020 pursuits.
Another 20 scholarship players are slated to come off the books after the 2019 season, but several of those figure to be the early departures whose spots go toward this class.
Those numbers could be mitigated by NFL Draft declarations that offseason too. But a quick scan of the second-year players who qualify to do so only features two or three guys who seem like reasonable candidates at this premature juncture.
All of which is to say, it doesn’t look like the 2020 class can approach the size of this year’s group. But is also looks like it should safely approach 20 and avoid the “small-class” tag of Clemson’s previous two collections.
2. Next up on the recruiting calendar is the NCAA’s brief contact period at month’s end, starting July 25 and lasting a week.
It of course culminates with the July 27 All-In Cookout – one of the program’s signature recruiting functions under Dabo Swinney.
The summer 7-on-7 action is coming to a close for high school teams, giving a brief break before everyone turns attention to preseason workouts in less than a few weeks.
One of the final notable events happened this past weekend near Charlotte, N.C., as 40 teams competed in the Powerade 7-on-7.
TigerIllustrated.com traveled to scout the competition and get the latest on several Clemson targets as well as commitments.
Among the notables was Clemson’s most recent pledge, Phenix City (Ala.) Central safety Ray Thornton.
Thornton (6-1, 197) declared for Clemson shortly after earning an offer at the Swinney Camp last month.
We got to know Thornton upon introducing him to the radar with his Swinney Camp appearance the previous summer.
This was our first face-to-face conversation since his commitment, and it struck this observer the relief and enthusiasm Thornton seemed to genuinely feel about joining the Tigers’ commitment list.
Clemson is the offer he coveted, and he sweated out the process longer than many in order to get it. Such anxiety is the side of recruiting we’re not often exposed to.
Yet it bears mentioning in light of a sentiment we periodically underline: The Tigers feel they can take what the public views as three-star talent and get four-star production out of it.
