1. There are a couple of other Clemson recruiting functions throughout the year that rival its significance. But in terms of a signature event, none are as recognized as the All-In Cookout.
The seventh annual All-In Cookout is here, set as usual to be held Friday night.
The backdrop is a tad different this year, with just about all the major programs jockeying to attract targets to a social gathering on campus this weekend for the only remaining permissible contact period of the summer.
This year’s All-In Cookout also figures to be a bit more under the microscope after last summer’s event paled in comparison to its predecessors – although it went overlooked that Clemson later scored one of the attending uncommitted prospects, running back Lyn-J Dixon.
It merits reminding that this is not an event to which the staff wants to bring in a bunch of recruits; if anything, the opposite. Personal interaction is the key, so there can be an inverse correlation when you have too many prospects and families on hand.
Furthermore, our yearly disclaimer that while we look at the All-In Cookout in the context of uncommitted prospects, that’s not necessarily the macro view. The majority of committed prospects and their families attend as well, tying into Clemson’s retention efforts and its sterling track record for class stability and not incurring decommitments along the way.
So the All-In Cookout holds intrinsic value regardless of whether it generates a bunch of immediate headlines.
Two years ago, Clemson lured in five prospects -- three of which were deemed priority gets. It nabbed all three … eventually.
When the All-In Cookout was introduced in 2012, Clemson scored three immediate commitments: Running back Tyshon Dye and receiver Demarcus Robinson pulled the trigger that Friday night, as did 2014 tight end Cannon Smith.
Since then, the Cookout has yielded just two on-the-spot commitments: 2013 under-the-radar defensive lineman Jabril Robinson and 2016 five-star linebacker Tre Lamar.
The meat has tended to come off the bone in the weeks or even months following the event.
Mike Williams (2013), Scott Pagano (2013), Austin Bryant (2015), Ray-Ray McCloud (2015), Nyles Pinckney (2016), Jordan Williams (2017) and A.J. Terrell (2017) all announced a commitment in the days or weeks afterward. Justin Foster waited till October last cycle to declare.
This time last July, Dixon had committed to Tennessee the month before, and Clemson hadn’t even offered yet – although we had framed its strong interest for more than a year. The Tigers stayed patient, the Vols followed through with their predictable collapse, and Dixon finally flipped.
Perhaps the most timely attendant remains Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin four-star linebacker LaVonta Bentley.
Clemson captured the lead for Bentley (6-0, 220), ranked No. 163 nationally by Rivals.com, through its more intense pursuit over the course of this year’s first couple of months.
