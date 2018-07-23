THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. There are a couple of other Clemson recruiting functions throughout the year that rival its significance. But in terms of a signature event, none are as recognized as the All-In Cookout.

The seventh annual All-In Cookout is here, set as usual to be held Friday night.

The backdrop is a tad different this year, with just about all the major programs jockeying to attract targets to a social gathering on campus this weekend for the only remaining permissible contact period of the summer.

This year’s All-In Cookout also figures to be a bit more under the microscope after last summer’s event paled in comparison to its predecessors – although it went overlooked that Clemson later scored one of the attending uncommitted prospects, running back Lyn-J Dixon.

It merits reminding that this is not an event to which the staff wants to bring in a bunch of recruits; if anything, the opposite. Personal interaction is the key, so there can be an inverse correlation when you have too many prospects and families on hand.

Furthermore, our yearly disclaimer that while we look at the All-In Cookout in the context of uncommitted prospects, that’s not necessarily the macro view. The majority of committed prospects and their families attend as well, tying into Clemson’s retention efforts and its sterling track record for class stability and not incurring decommitments along the way.