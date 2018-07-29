Monday Insider
1. So reports of the All-In Cookout’s demise might have been greatly exaggerated.
After last year’s function yielded two uncommitted visitors and no instant gratification – running back Lyn-J Dixon would fall for Clemson five months later – we fielded questions about whether its time had passed.
All of the competition has incorporated some form of a cookout now, which combined with the relative exclusivity of the invitation list theoretically threatened to marginalize its impact. Moreover, changes to the NCAA recruiting calendar meant everybody’s recruiting social was squeezed into this one weekend, making it even harder to field an event of differential significance.
But cases could also be made that last year’s Cookout was an outlier for several reasons. None the least of which was that a small class stood to translate to fewer guests, which magnified the no-shows.
In the end, one of the two offensive linemen Clemson signed was a five-star, and it got Mario Goodrich instead of Tyson Campbell at corner. The biggest knock in retrospective might have been the inability to seal the deal with a safety, as others left them at the altar late in the cycle as well.
Which brings us to the immediate judgment of this year’s All-In Cookout.
