1. In dubbing this the second half of Clemson’s recruiting season, we suggested in last week’s Insider that you’d better be in your seats for the start.

That is a bit of a break from the norm, as evidenced by our statistic last week that Clemson had gathered just three previous September commitments in the Dabo Swinney era – fewest of any month.

As we've framed, the Tigers work to reach a stopping point in recruiting by summer’s end so attention can focus on the season.

That means bringing some courtships to a head – i.e., it’s time to commit to us or we move on to the next – while paring down which few targets you’re prepared to ride out till late in the cycle because the prospect isn’t close to a decision.

Moreover, recruits typically want decisions made before their season, or they plan to conduct more due diligence after their season.

This is a rare stretch where the Tigers have found some in-between – albeit perhaps fostered by extenuating circumstances.

One down, and more to come.