{{ timeAgo('2018-09-10 06:15:08 -0500') }}

Monday Insider

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

1. We wondered if writing the phrase “a September to remember” would sound more like a car dealership promotion or fall festival announcement. A quick online search instead meant time burned watching a funky Earth, Wind & Fire music video.

Yet in the recruiting context, this month has been just that for Clemson football.

The Tigers have collected two commitments already – after netting three September commitments in Dabo Swinney’s opening nine years as coach, the fewest of any month.

And they should score a matching third should Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College four-star cornerback Luke Hill reschedule his postponed announcement anytime reasonably soon.

